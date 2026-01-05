Asia’s leading stars and badminton nations begin their 2026 BWF World Tour campaign in full strength with defending champions present across all five disciplines at the season-opener PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026 which serves as an early gauge of form, readiness and hierarchy amongst the continent’s elite.

Reigning champion and proven Super 1000 performer Shi Yu Qi checks into Kuala Lumpur with immediate motivation after finishing runner-up at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou. Shi’s controlled attacking game and consistency over long rallies remain key assets as he gets himself ready for an early opportunity to reaffirm his authority in men’s singles after mixed late-season results.

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, one of the leading contenders, continues to consolidate his status as one of Asia’s most reliable performers at the highest level with tactical patience and physical durability making him a threat in the Super 1000 draw.

Jonatan Christie meanwhile brings experience and proven big-match temperament, though questions remain around consistency at season openers.

Home fans will be looking forward to Lee Zii Jia’s return from injury when he plays his first tournament after an extended absence . While expectations are measured, his presence adds depth to the Asian field and presents an early test of match sharpness rather than title readiness.

The women’s singles challenge presents World No.1 An Se Young with further opportunity to underline her dominance, chasing another milestone with a possible third consecutive Malaysia Open title.

Wang Zhi Yi, the most consistent challenger from the Chinese camp, however, could stand in An’s way, with the Chinese looking to convert form into a long-awaited Malaysia Open title for China. Seasoned campaigner Akane Yamaguchi, the 2023 champion, is ready to start the year with a strong challenge, a dangerous threat to her rivals when she is physically sharp.

China’s Chen Yu Fei meanwhile, is also brimming with confidence and stays in strong contention for the title with her gradual return to peak form following a strong resurgence in 2025.

The men’s doubles will see Korea’s Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae starting off the season on a strong note, as defending champions as one of the most balanced pairs on tour. Their late-season momentum places them at the top of the main contenders, among the early favourites along with home stars Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong–Tee Kai Wun and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin, giving Malaysia one of its strongest men’s doubles contingents in recent years.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are also in the running for the title with their pace and physical intensity continuing to prove effective in fast indoor conditions such as Axiata Arena.

China’s Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, the world No.1 pair, take centre stage as the most consistent combination in women’s doubles while Malaysia’s Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan continue their pursuit of a first Malaysia Open final. After a productive 2025 season, the question remains whether they can convert consistency into a breakthrough run at home.

Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong/Kong Hee Yong and Japan’s experienced Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto provide additional competitive depth in a tightly contested draw.

China maintains a commanding presence in mixed doubles through Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping and Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin, both pairs combining tactical clarity with proven big-match execution. Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh–Supissara Paewsampran could face stiff challenges to defend their title with world champions Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei remaining a central storyline, continuing to push for their first Super 1000 title on home soil.

