100PLUS, Malaysia’s No. 1 isotonic beverage, today presented an incentive bonus of RM50,000 to national shuttlers, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, for sensationally winning the SEA Games women’s doubles gold medal in Thailand last month.

The reward will be a timely boost for the world No. 2-ranked duo ahead of this week’s season-opening Petronas Malaysia Open. Pearly-Thinaah, who are presently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors, received the award from Ms Leong Wai Yin, Director, Marketing, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, at the Axiata Arena this morning.

“Malaysia last won the women’s doubles gold medal in the SEA Games ten years ago. It was a massive achievement and we felt they should be rewarded,” Wai Yin commented. “Pearly and Thinaah performed remarkably to dominate and claim the title in Thailand. We hope this incentive will encourage and inspire them to produce their best in front of the home fans this week.”

“They were ranked 19th when they signed with 100PLUS in 2021 and today, they are No. 2 in the world. We are confident and believe they will continue to be successful on the global stage especially in major competitions.”

Pearly-Thinaah, the second seeds in the Malaysia Open this year, face an opening tie against India’s Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda.

100PLUS is the Official Beverage Partner for BAM and all BAM competitions including the Malaysia Open. 100PLUS is a strong advocate of junior development and is the title sponsor for the 100PLUS National Interstate U12 & U16 and co-title partner for the Junior Elite Tour. National men’s doubles pair and former world champions, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, along with Lee Zii Jia, are currently 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors.

Aside from supporting BAM and several leading players, 100PLUS also supports the National Sports Council, the Football Association of Malaysia and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT).

Like this: Like Loading...