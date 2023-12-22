The Asian Tour’s remarkable period of accelerated growth will continue unabated in 2024 after it released another impressive and substantial schedule for the new season today.

Hot on the heels of the completion of its 2023 season last weekend, the Tour has unveiled an initial schedule of 20 strong events across 12 countries– with a significant number of important tournaments to be added.

Once finalised it is expected that the schedule will surpass this year– which saw 23 events staged with total prize money of US$35 million.

The Malaysian Open will celebrate its return to the schedule after a four-year hiatus by becoming the season-opening event and will be played from February 15-18.

It will be followed the week after by the International Series Oman – the first of 10 International Series events in 2024, which provide a pathway to the multi-million-dollar LIV Golf League.

International Series events will be played in Macau (International Series Macau presented by Wynn, March 14-17), Morocco (July 4-7), Indonesia (October 31–November 3), and Qatar (November 28 – December 1).

The Hong Kong Open will once again be part of The International Series while making its debut on the series will be the PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers, which was the Tour’s opening event in 2022 and 2023. Both events will be in Q4. The dates will be announced later along with the details of three more International Series tournaments.

The Tour will also once again return to two of its traditional tournament strongholds, Korea and Chinese-Taipei.

Three events will be played in each market, with the GS Caltex Maekyung Open (May 2-5), Kolon Korea Open (June 20-23) and Shinhan Donghae Open (September 5-8) staged in Korea; while the Yeangder TPC (September 26-29), Mercuries Taiwan Masters (October 3-6) and Taiwan Glass Taifong Open (November 14-17) will be hosted in Chinese-Taipei.

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport (February 29–March 3), the Saudi Open presented by Public Investment Fund (April 17-20) and the SJM Macao Open (October 10-13) are also back on the schedule.

Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour: “The strength and depth of the Asian Tour’s 2024 schedule is reflective of the phenomenal growth we have been enjoying and we are already excited about what the new year will bring.

“Importantly, we are delighted to confirm the schedule so soon after the completion of our 2023 season, which will allow our members to plan accordingly and act as enormous incentive to those heading to Qualifying School.

“The International Series events combined with our central column of established tournaments form the backbone of the Tour while we look forward to being able to announce other premier events in due course.”

The Final Stage of the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School (January 16-20) commences proceedings next year, providing a gateway into what will be another season of great advancement for the Asian Tour.

The Asian Development Tour schedule will be released early in 2024 and will feature an expanded line-up of tournaments, for what is the Asian Tour’s constantly evolving feeder circuit.

Check out the 2024 schedule HERE.

