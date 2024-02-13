The Asian Tour announced today it will stage an additional event on the African continent this year with a new tournament, the Karen Classic – which will be played at Karen Country Club, in Nairobi, Kenya from July 11-14.

In yet another example of the Tour broadening its reach, the ground-breaking full-field tournament will boast prize money of US$750,000.

Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour: “This latest exciting addition to our ever-expanding schedule is a hugely significant development for the Asian Tour, our members, and our growing number of followers.

“It will mark the fifth African nation we have visited and to be scheduled the week after the International Series Morocco, it forms part of an exciting two-event swing on the continent that will truly enhance our tournament calendar.

“We thank Karen Country Club and look forward to introducing Kenya’s golfing community to one of Asia’s fastest growing sporting properties, the Asian Tour.”

“We are very happy to provide a bridge between Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia with Kenya leading the way. I am positive that the tournament will be a runaway success and our members will enjoy this amazing opportunity to experience such a special destination which is famous for its amazing terrain and wildlife.”

Karen Country Club, who have hosted the country’s National Open on 11 occasions and is only 30 minutes from the nation’s world-renowned Safari parks, are the promoter of the all-new event and are excited about this new opportunity.

“The Karen Classic allows us to look east and explore mutually beneficial areas of development. We are extremely proud of what Karen Country Club has achieved and its status on the African continent. As a club, we have demonstrated the capacity to host international golf tournaments time and time again. We will also be able to showcase our premier facilities to the international sporting community. This new tournament will add a new dimension to the Asian Tour, and we can’t wait to welcome its players and staff,” said Muema Muindi Chairman of Karen Country Club.

Bryan Sun, Golf Director, Karen Country Club, added: “Our aspiration is to be the premier golf destination in East Africa and hosting the Asian Tour is a testament to the work we have put into making that happen.”

And Ali Mohamed Tournament Director and Chairman of the International Committee at Karen Country Club said: “I have had the privilege to witness the exponential growth of golf in Kenya and the increasing interest of international players and spectators in our country’s golfing scene. The collaboration with the Asian Tour will undoubtedly elevate the stature and positioning of Karen Country Club within the global golfing community. Overall, the collaboration with the Asian Tour will cement Karen Country Club’s position as a premier golfing destination in Africa and create numerous opportunities for growth and development in golf.”

The Karen Classic will be the ninth leg of the Asian Tour, which is expected to boast 25 tournaments in total this year – with Kenya being one of its many remarkable and alluring destinations.

The Tour first visited Africa for the Mauritius Open in 2016, and returned there in 2017, 2018, and 2019, while in 2017 it went to the Joburg Open in South Africa and in 2018 the South African Open. In 2022 the Tour held International Series events in Morocco and Egypt.

The Asian Tour’s new season starts this Thursday at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, which is being played at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur.

