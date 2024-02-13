Title contenders Japan, Thailand and Indonesia routed their rivals with ease on the opening day of the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 (SELBATC 2024) women’s competition at Setia City Convention Centre here this morning.

World no. 14 and Thailand Masters winner Aya Ohori led the Japanese with today’s 5-0 win after defeating Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-12, 21-12 in just 32 minutes.

Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto had no trouble over their 21-13, 21-4 win against Xiao En Heng-Jin Yu Jia before Indonesia Masters runner-up Nozomi Okuhara sealed a 3-0 lead after prevailing over Insyirah Khan 31-10, 21-10 in 31 minutes.

Rin Iwanage/Kie Nakanishi won over Elsa Lai Yi Ting/Lim Su Qi 21-3, 21-9 while Tomoka Miyazaki completed the rout with a 21-9, 21-18 win over Jaslyn Hooi Yue Yan.

In Group Y, it was straight matches as Thailand demolished the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a tie that lasted only 113 minutes.

Thailand Masters runner-up Supanida Katethong had no trouble winning over Nurani Ratu Azzahra 21-13, 21-9, followed by Busanan Ongbamrungphan’s 21-3, 21-1 victory over Madhumita Sundarapandian and Tidapron Kleebtyeesun who downed Nayonika Rajesh 21-9, 21-9 in just 21 minutes. Doubles pair Laksika Kanlaha/Phataimas Muenwon and Thailand Masters winners Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard completed Thailand’s thrashing on UAE.

It took Indonesia only an hour to dump Kazakhstan 5-0 with Putri Kusuma Wardani defeating Kamila Smagulova 21-9, 21-7, followed by Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-8, 21-5 win over Aisha Zumabek and Komang Ayu Cahaya Dewi’s 17 minute 21-2, 21-4 victory over Jumadilova Dilvara to wrap up the tie to Indonesia’s favour.

The six-day BATC 2024 showcases top-notch action by Asia’s best, one of the world’s biggest tournaments under the purview of Badminton Asia to showcase Asia’s best teams and stars in a highly competitive tournament.

Not only does the tournament serve valuable qualification points in the race to the 2024 Olympics in Paris in July, but BATC 2024 also offers the top four teams with automatic berths to badminton’s most prestigious tournament, the Thomas and Uber Cup finals scheduled in Chengdu in May.

