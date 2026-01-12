ASICS hosted the inaugural ASICS MAGIC SPEED™ Relay at Aylezo Speedway Glenmarie last weekend, attracting more than 250 runners. The event delivered a fast, visually striking night run that brought ASICS athletes and running clubs together in a vibrant showcase of teamwork and speed. The relay saw participation from 42 running clubs including brought ASICS Running Club Malaysia (ARC), Boom Sports Club, GODSPEED, Kelana Jaya Running Club (KJRC), Rise and Shine Crew and more.

The ASICS MAGIC SPEED™ Relay also marked the launch of the all-new MAGIC SPEED™ 5, ASICS’ latest speed-driven innovation built for runners seeking a lighter and more responsive racing experience. Engineered with FF LEAP™ midsole foam and a carbon plate, the MAGIC SPEED™ 5 empowers runners to activate their next gear with ease. ASICS chose this unique relay as the launchpad to introduce the spirit of Ekiden — the Japanese tradition of team relay racing that symbolises unity, connection and shared purpose. By integrating an Ekiden-inspired format into a fast, accessible setting, the event brought the essence of Japanese running culture into Malaysia’s dynamic and inclusive running community.

To elevate the race atmosphere, ASICS introduced a series of immersive visual and engagement elements. A 100-meter stretch of the track was illuminated with LED strip lighting on both sides, creating an ASICS highlight lane that enhanced visibility and set the stage for high-impact photo and video moments. Audience members were given LED wristbands that glowed and pulsed throughout the night, turning the stands into a sea of light and amplifying the collective energy from start to finish.

The relay featured two qualifying heats of 21 teams each, followed by a final round where 10 teams competed for the top three podium positions. RC Coaching emerged as the first-place winner, taking home RM3,000, followed by Muhaizar Mohamad Running Club in second place with RM2,000, and Social Athletics in third place, winning RM1,000.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Boon Tib Soom Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia, shared, “Tonight marks more than just a race — it marks a moment of unity, energy and progress for Malaysia’s running community. By bringing an Ekiden-inspired concept to Shah Alam and launching the MAGIC SPEED™ 5 here, we’re celebrating teamwork in its purest form.” He further emphasised that this relay truly showcases how movement connects people and expressed his excitement in building even stronger relationships with Malaysia’s ever-growing running scene.

The event further strengthened ASICS’ position as an innovative and culturally relevant brand in Malaysia. The inclusive relay format also welcomed beginners and spectators, expanding ASICS’ reach beyond traditional running audiences and reinforcing long-term brand loyalty within the local running ecosystem.

Price retailing from RM 829.00, the MAGIC SPEED™ 5 will be available from 22nd January 2026 at ASICS stores and ASICS.COM

