Sports streaming service app now available in the Audi Application Store

Experience live sports, highlights, and documentaries directly on the MMI touch display or MMI passenger display

From popular third-party apps to sports partnerships: DAZN complements Audi’s wide range of content for sports fans

Featuring UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, American sports like NFL and NBA, and handball and golf: Audi is expanding its Audi Application Store offer to include the DAZN app, bringing the sports streaming service into the vehicle – with Audi as the first automaker ever to do so. Sports fans can experience the content both on the MMI touch display and MMI passenger display. The DAZN app is now available in the new models of the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron, and Audi Q6 e-tron series via the Audi Application Store.

Audi is taking its special relationship with sports to the next level by becoming the first carmaker to integrate the extensive offering of the DAZN sports streaming service into its vehicles. This will allow sports fans to experience live sports, highlights, and documentaries from the driver’s seat on the 14.5-inch MMI touch display, for example during a charging break. The app’s integration also means great things for passengers, who can follow all the content on the MMI passenger display even when the car is moving. Using a range of well-known third-party apps, they can watch live sporting events, movies, or series and access games on the 10.9-inch passenger display without distracting the driver.

The DAZN app is now available in select vehicles via the Audi Application Store. This currently includes the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron, and Audi Q6 e-tron series, which all have an Android-based infotainment system as their onboard operating system.

From Audible to Zoom: app portfolio continues to grow

The premium carmaker offers its customers a range of market-specific third-party apps in the store, including Amazon Music, Audible, booking.com, Spotify, Yelp, YouTube – and now DAZN. The app portfolio is steadily growing to provide a wide selection of entertainment options, especially for short breaks. The infotainment system seamlessly integrates the customer’s digital ecosystem, which accompanies them throughout their daily lives.

In addition to the infotainment system, the “Audi Application Store and Smartphone Interface” is also required. The Audi Application Store is integrated directly into the MMI and does not require a smartphone to use. A myAudi account and an active data connection are necessary.

The integration of the DAZN app into the Audi digital ecosystem was achieved in collaboration with CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s software company. The app has been specifically optimized for in-car use. DAZN content will also be accessible in vehicles from other Volkswagen Group brands in the long term.

A special connection: Audi and sports

With the integration of DAZN into its vehicles, Audi is once again underscoring its special relationship with the world of sports. The premium automaker has been closely associated with regional, national, and international sports for decades as a partner and sponsor.

Audi is involved in promoting young talent, for example, and sponsors regional and international sporting events. The company also works with established athletes and clubs. Audi has been a partner of FC Bayern Munich since 2002; Germany’s record champions are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year. The FC Bayern Munich app has been available in the Audi Application Store since last summer.

Beyond the large selection of apps, sports fans can also personalize their vehicle with backgrounds from the sports category in the myAudi app’s theme world. Users can choose their favorite image and display it as a background on the MMI. Best of all, the optional ambient lighting will automatically adjust the color scheme in the car to match the selected motif if the driver so desires.

Like this: Like Loading...