World Athletics is proud to announce the next step in its Media Development Programme (MDP): the World Athletics Media Academy. This initiative is designed to nurture the next generation of sports media professionals in journalism, photography and TV commentary. By addressing critical gaps in talent, diversity and expertise, the Media Academy is ensuring a brighter future for the storytelling of athletics.World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “The innovative World Athletics Media Academy is a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering the next generation of the sport’s storytellers. With the support of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) and Sony, our broadcast and media operations teams are creating a unique platform that combines mentorship with hands-on experience at the World Athletics Championships. It’s about developing diverse voices and equipping them with the skills to tell the story of our sport to a global audience.”The inaugural edition of the World Athletics Media Academy will take centre stage during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, offering a unique opportunity for up to 25 talented journalists, photographers and TV commentators to cover the prestigious event in person.Through strategic cooperation with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the programme offers emerging journalists the opportunity to learn from seasoned AIPS mentors. This partnership guarantees a robust training ground for young reporters (younger than 30 years of age), equipping them with the skills to cover athletics with precision and passion.AIPS President Gianni Merlo said: “I am happy to welcome the birth of the World Athletics Media Academy. In 1995, during the World Championships in Gothenburg, I launched through the AIPS the first Sport and Culture project, dedicated to the young generations of journalists, and over the years the collaboration with World Athletics has been refined. This academy is the appropriate cultural proposal of the third millennium.”Similarly, the programme identifies and trains new TV commentators, bringing fresh voices to the sport and creating clear pathways for aspiring talent in this vital area. James Lord, Director of Broadcasting for World Athletics, said: “Developing new voices in athletics commentary is essential for the sport’s growth and appeal. This programme offers aspiring commentators a rare opportunity to learn from experienced broadcasters and gain hands-on experience at a major event as well as developing the future of athletics broadcasting.”The selection process for journalists will be managed collectively by World Athletics and the AIPS, whereas talented commentators will be selected by the World Athletics Broadcasting department.A part of the World Athletics Media Academy is the Photographers Workshop in collaboration with Sony, an opportunity for emerging professional photographers. The workshop provides participants with access to world-class mentorship, cutting-edge technology, and hands-on event coverage at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon added: “We are delighted to have Sony as a key partner in the World Athletics Media Academy. Their support for the Photographers Workshop ensures participants have access to the latest technology in sports photography and expert mentorship. Together, we are not only developing talent but also raising the standard of athletics photography globally.”Masanori Kishi, Head of Lens Technology and System Business Unit, Sony Corporation, commented: “We are honoured to be a part of the Photographers Workshop, collaborating with World Athletics. Sony is working closely with photographers to deliver new and diverse imagery expressions using a variety of Sony cameras, lenses, and applications. We are thrilled to help young, innovative photographers thrive through our technology and shaping the future of sports photography together with World Athletics.” World Athletics will offer an open registration for photographers, inviting emerging talents to submit their portfolios. A selection committee comprising some of the most respected photographers will choose the top 10 candidates to cover the event in Tokyo. Registration will open in the coming weeks.The MDP has been an initiative of World Athletics, designed to nurture athletics journalism and expand the coverage of the sport globally. Historically, up to three programmes per year were conducted, bringing together 30–40 young reporters at locations worldwide. These sessions were often held in conjunction with World Athletics Series events or one-day meetings, with recent editions hosted in Nairobi, Kenya; Glasgow, Great Britain; Xiamen, China; and Lima, Peru.

Starting in 2025, World Athletics transitions from the MDP to the newly established World Athletics Media Academy, which offers both extensive, long-term programmes and shorter, targeted sessions during one-day events. For 2025, in addition to the long-term programme that will be held in Tokyo, Japan, alongside the World Athletics Championships, a shorter session will be organised during the Wanda Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco, specifically tailored for French-speaking African journalists.

Like this: Like Loading...

- Advertisement -

– WORLD ATHLETICS