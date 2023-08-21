A class title in the GT World Challenge Asia and the sprint title in the Eset Cup were the best performances of the Audi customer teams on the penultimate weekend in August. Individual successes in GT3 racing in the Baltics and in TCR racing in Denmark and Slovakia rounded off the results. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Silver Cup title in Asia: Phantom Pro Racing already had reason to celebrate at the penultimate round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS. The Chinese Audi customer team with Ling Kang and Audi Sport Asia junior Cao Qi not only won the Silver Cup class in both races on the Okayama circuit in Japan, but also the title in this classification before the finale. In total, the Chinese driver pairing in the Audi R8 LMS was unbeatable in their class five times over the course of ten races, in addition to four second places. In the Audi Sport Asia Trophy for privateer drivers, Andrew Haryanto from Indonesia further extended his lead, with Sun Jingzu from China as the new runner-up. Title success in the Eset Cup: Filip Salaquarda won the Eastern European Eset Cup race series early with the Audi R8 LMS on the fifth of six race weekends. Second place in the GT3 classification in the first race at the Slovakiaring was enough for the Czech to decide the championship in his favor. Over the course of the season, the 39-year-old racer had clinched seven victories and two second places for the longstanding Audi customer team I.S.R. Racing from Prague. The Eset Cup sports and touring car series is international in scope with races in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. Audi customer teams have already won this most important Central and Eastern European race series with the Audi R8 LMS in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Two podium results in the DTM: Team ABT Sportsline impressed with strong performances in two races at a hot Lausitzring weekend. In the first race, Kelvin van der Linde in the Audi R8 LMS clinched his first podium result of the season in third place. In the second race, Ricardo Feller, who started in second place, also finished second. The Swiss put pressure on eventual winner Mirko Bortolotti until the very end, but in the end he was 0.353 seconds short of victory. After five of eight events, Feller and Team ABT Sportsline have each improved by one position to third in the overall driver and team standings. Three successes in the Baltic area: At the Pärnu Summer Race in Estonia, the Audi R8 LMS was the measure of all things. The first sprint of the BaTCC race series was won by Lithuanian Jonas Karklys for Juta Racing, third place went to his compatriot and teammate Aurimas Jablonskis in another Audi R8 LMS. In the second sprint, Karklys finished half a second ahead of Jablonskis. In the four-hour endurance race, Juta Racing clinched its third victory of the weekend. The cockpit was shared by Jonas Gelzinis/Andrius Jasionauskas/Karolis Jovaiša/Arminas Kundrotavičius.