Munich to Zell am See: Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback variants with different powertrains handle winter conditions in their stride

Adaptive air suspension, quattro all-wheel drive, and MHEV plus technology prove their worth on a demanding route

Audi Genuine Accessories, variable interiors, and digital assistance systems demonstrate real-world practicality

The thermometer reads a crisp zero degrees Celsius as a dozen journalists gather in a parking lot at Munich Airport. Six Audi Q5 – two SUVs and four Sportbacks – await their assigned driver pairings for a road trip in the Alps. The lineup covers almost the entire engine range: four gasoline-powered, top-of-the-line SQ5 – two Sportbacks and two SUVs – plus two additional Sportbacks, one burning gasoline and one diesel. Audi Genuine roof boxes are mounted on both SQ5 SUVs1, while ski bags fit easily in the trunk once the rear seats are folded down. Stowing luggage and sports equipment is quickly sorted. A challenging route through snow-covered winter landscapes where both Sportback and SUV can show what they are made of lies ahead. The destination: Zell am See in Austria.

Under bright winter sunshine, the convoy sets off on a 287-kilometer journey along highways, country roads, and winding mountain passes. From Munich, Germany, the route follows the B307 toward Schliersee, into Austria, through the Inn Valley, and along the Gerlos Alpine Road. The route includes photo stops against the Alpine panorama at Schliersee and Spitzingsee as well as overlooking the distant Krimml Waterfalls.

The Alps show their wintry character as snow-covered passes alternate with sections where the snow is melting – conditions the Q5 models handle effortlessly. For a winter road trip, Audi Genuine Accessories offer products for many applications, all high-quality, practical, and easy to use. Ice scrapers, all-weather floor mats, and trunk organizers represent just a portion of the extensive portfolio.

The teams can focus on what matters: experiencing the Q5 models in different situations. The route challenges both vehicles and drivers – from highway stretches to winding back roads and the tight switchbacks along the Gerlos Alpine Road. Here, the new engine generation truly shines. The efficient and powerful MHEV plus technology is available across every engine variant, including the range-topping SQ5. It enables not only reduced fuel consumption and electric driving phases, but also instant response when accelerating out of hairpin turns.

The air suspension with adaptive damper control and quattro all-wheel drive prove particularly valuable on snow-covered sections. The interaction of driver assistance systems and engine power delivers both safety as well as driving enjoyment – a combination the participants clearly appreciate. The display and control concept also earns praise from the group. The AI-supported Audi assistant offers reliable guidance as well as providing information about the passing landscape. Participants value practical details like the sliding rear seat, the variable trunk space (up to 1,473 liters) for equipment, the inductive charging compartment, and USB-C ports for smartphones and tablets.

During a coffee stop, the group examines the roof boxes and ski boxes in detail and tests their usability. It’s quite possible that after this mountain adventure with the Q5, some participants won’t want to go without one in winter. One journalist sums it up: “The Q5 shows how seamlessly high-quality accessories can be integrated.”

Upon arrival in Zell am See, the hotel – bathed in the light of the setting sun – welcomes the teams. As they exit their vehicles one by one, they share their impressions. The group takes advantage of the gathering darkness to examine the second-generation digital OLED rear lights more closely. One key function enabled by this rear light technology is the communication light, which makes an important contribution to road safety. At the same time, the digital light signatures give the Q5 family a sporty and unique character at night.

In the end, everyone agrees: the Audi Q5 is a reliable partner for any terrain, any season, and any spontaneous trip – a true all-rounder.

