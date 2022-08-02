The GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS was dominant in German grassroots racing at the Nürburgring, as it had been at the previous rounds of the ADAC Race Weekend. Audi Sport customer racing’s GT4 and TCR customers also closed July with first-class race results. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Top in club racing: As in the first two events, Audi Sport customers remained unbeaten in the third race weekend of the GTC Race. Finn Zulauf and Audi Sport driver Luca Engstler won the GT60 race at the Nürburgring for Rutronik Racing ahead of Robin Rogalski from Seyffarth Motorsport in another Audi R8 LMS. However, an accident in the GT4 field had forced a safety car period and subsequently the race was stopped because the track barrier had to be repaired. Zulauf then managed another victory in the first sprint race. Nevertheless, it was a special occasion for the 18-year-old driver whose career is promoted in a support scheme: in the sprint he is a solo driver and had never won one of the 30-minute races before. Even rain could not irritate the youngster and he won by 1.2 seconds. Once again, Rogalski finished in second place. Max Hofer prevailed in the second sprint. The Austrian crossed the finish line for Aust Motorsport 4.7 seconds ahead of Rutronik driver Luca Engstler. Seventh victory for Uwe Alzen: In the fourth round of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy season, the former professional driver was once again one of the favorites. In the first sprint at the Nürburgring, the Audi privateer had to admit defeat for the first time to his brother Jürgen in a Ford by one and a half seconds. In the second sprint, however, Uwe Alzen in the Audi R8 LMS of Team H&R Spezialfedern GmbH & Co. KG opened up a lead of 13.1 seconds over his brother. Stefan Wieninger, a second Audi customer, was delighted to receive a trophy, too. The privateer climbed onto the podium in third place in the Eifel. Happy birthday: Audi Sport customer racing congratulates the Stéphane Ratel Organization (SRO) as promoter of worldwide GT racing series on its 30th birthday. 1992 marked the beginning of the era of modern GT racing in which Audi has been participating since 2009. In the supporting program of the Spa 24 Hours, the organization celebrated its anniversary with two races for GT sports cars from the entire era. Le Mans winner Stéphane Ortelli won the first competition of the SRO 30th GT Anniversary by Peter Auto at the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS ultra. Audi customers regularly participate in worldwide competitions of the SRO racing series with the GT2, GT3 and GT4 variants of the Audi R8 LMS and are among the best teams there.