Three 1-2 finishes in the GTC Race series for Audi customers
Saintéloc Racing’s first success of the season in GT4 European Series
Audi RS 3 LMS clinches trophies in China and Portugal
The GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS was dominant in German grassroots racing at the Nürburgring, as it had been at the previous rounds of the ADAC Race Weekend. Audi Sport customer racing’s GT4 and TCR customers also closed July with first-class race results.
Audi R8 LMS GT3
Top in club racing: As in the first two events, Audi Sport customers remained unbeaten in the third race weekend of the GTC Race. Finn Zulauf and Audi Sport driver Luca Engstler won the GT60 race at the Nürburgring for Rutronik Racing ahead of Robin Rogalski from Seyffarth Motorsport in another Audi R8 LMS. However, an accident in the GT4 field had forced a safety car period and subsequently the race was stopped because the track barrier had to be repaired.
Zulauf then managed another victory in the first sprint race. Nevertheless, it was a special occasion for the 18-year-old driver whose career is promoted in a support scheme: in the sprint he is a solo driver and had never won one of the 30-minute races before. Even rain could not irritate the youngster and he won by 1.2 seconds. Once again, Rogalski finished in second place. Max Hofer prevailed in the second sprint. The Austrian crossed the finish line for Aust Motorsport 4.7 seconds ahead of Rutronik driver Luca Engstler.
Seventh victory for Uwe Alzen: In the fourth round of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy season, the former professional driver was once again one of the favorites. In the first sprint at the Nürburgring, the Audi privateer had to admit defeat for the first time to his brother Jürgen in a Ford by one and a half seconds.
In the second sprint, however, Uwe Alzen in the Audi R8 LMS of Team H&R Spezialfedern GmbH & Co. KG opened up a lead of 13.1 seconds over his brother. Stefan Wieninger, a second Audi customer, was delighted to receive a trophy, too. The privateer climbed onto the podium in third place in the Eifel.
Happy birthday: Audi Sport customer racing congratulates the Stéphane Ratel Organization (SRO) as promoter of worldwide GT racing series on its 30th birthday. 1992 marked the beginning of the era of modern GT racing in which Audi has been participating since 2009.
In the supporting program of the Spa 24 Hours, the organization celebrated its anniversary with two races for GT sports cars from the entire era. Le Mans winner Stéphane Ortelli won the first competition of the SRO 30th GT Anniversary by Peter Auto at the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS ultra. Audi customers regularly participate in worldwide competitions of the SRO racing series with the GT2, GT3 and GT4 variants of the Audi R8 LMS and are among the best teams there.
|Audi R8 LMS GT4
Most beautiful weekend of the season: Saintéloc Racing achieved its best results to date at Spa-Francorchamps in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 at round four of the GT4 European Series. In the first race, Erwan Bastard/Roee Meyuhas improved from eighth on the grid to third position. Bastard pulled off the decisive maneuver in a spectacular scene when he got alongside a rival in the Eau Rouge corner and ultimately kept his nose in front.
The driver duo tackled the second race from second position. After an early caution period, Bastard launched an attack on the car in front of him and passed at the Les Combes bend. After the driver change, teammate Meyuhas built up a lead that was wiped out by a safety car shortly before the finish.
In the remaining sprint over a single lap to the finish, the American kept the upper hand despite an overtaking attempt by another car. In the end, the number 14 Audi clinched its first overall victory this year. Bastard/Meyuhas thus moved up to second place in the standings. Saintéloc Racing also secured two further victories: the Pro-Am win went to Grégory Guilvert/Fabien Michal and the Am classification to Gregory Curson Faessel. He had been spun by an opponent but subsequently managed a strong recovery.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Victory in Portugal: Veloso Motorsport managed a class win in the second round of the Supercars Endurance Series in Portugal. Jorge Silva/Pedro da Silva in the Audi RS 3 LMS won the TCR class in the first race at Portimão with a commanding 46-second advantage. In the second race, they clinched third place.
Success in China: The TCR Asia started its 2022 season at the Zhuzhou circuit with a double event and four individual sprint races. The 326 Racing Team put in a good showing on the debut of the Audi RS 3 LMS gen II. Liu Zi Chen’s best result was third place in the third sprint ahead of teammate Chen Xiao Ke in a touring car field of 30 competitors.
Coming up next week
05–07/08 Road America (USA), round 8, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge