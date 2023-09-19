From the desert to the metropolises: Audi not only uses the future-oriented drive technology of the RS Q e-tron at the Dakar Rally but also specifically demonstrates it in major cities.

Following the highly acclaimed Hamburg tour a year ago, the program now included the capitals of the three countries from which the Audi factory drivers hail. Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz traversed Madrid, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger were on the road in Paris and Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist steered the innovative low-emission prototype through Stockholm.

Many passers-by followed the emotional performances full of joy and curiosity.

Madrid, Paris, Stockholm: The three Audi driver teams passed the most beautiful landmarks in the respective capitals with the electrically driven prototype.

The royal palaces in Spain and Sweden or the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Cœur in Paris were just some of the numerous stops on the three routes. At selected locations, the RS Q e-tron also gave a spectacular demonstration of the power of its 263 kW (358 hp) electric drive during drifts.

Again and again, many passers-by turned to look at the eye-catching car, marveled, took photos and asked for autographs, which the pro drivers and co-drivers were only too happy to give. “We’ve put an exclamation mark on the three city tours,” said Audi Motorsport boss Rolf Michl.

“Of course, our car doesn’t start in front of an audience at the desert rallies like it does on the circuit. Instead, we have now demonstrated the innovative technology in front of many people in three major European cities. Our fascinating prototype stands for a popular message with which we inspire people.”

Audi has been one of the pioneers of electrification in motorsport since 2012. The brand has developed the RS Q e-tron with electric drive and energy converter to succeed in desert motorsport with a low-emission model. The energy converter consists of an internal combustion engine and a generator.

Since this season, Audi has been using a sustainable fuel that saves over 60 percent of carbon dioxide emissions. Last year, Team Audi Sport achieved overall victory in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. In two editions of the Dakar Rally so far, the RS Q e-tron has also clinched six stage victories and a total of 28 podium results in the daily classifications.

The three film and photo productions will be released successively. Next Wednesday, September 20, the drive through Madrid will be available in pictures and film on the Audi Sport social media channels and www.audimedia.tv. The tour of Paris will follow on September 27, with the final appearance in Stockholm on October 4.

Like this: Like Loading...