May 15 for International Museum Day in the Audi museum mobile and at the Audi Piazza at the Audi Forum Ingolstadt

App in the museum: all exhibits in the Ingolstadt technology museum and highlights from Audi history are also in the Audi Tradition app

Experience a century of racing history – Audi Tradition is making it possible: In celebration of International Museum Day under the motto “Discover Museums with Joy,” Audi Tradition will fire up an impressive selection of motorsports cars from its historical collection on Sunday May 15.

In doing so, it will display enormous range and development in racing: from the Audi Type C “Alpensieger” and the legendary Auto Union Silver Arrow models to the Audi Sport quattro S1 from the rally era of the 1980s and the 2022 Dakar Rally car, the Audi RS Q e-tron.

The Audi museum mobile is open Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is free. Visitors can also expect to find a diverse program of events at the Audi Piazza at the Audi Forum Ingolstadt.

Stirring up enthusiasm for museums – that is the goal of International Museum Day. The Audi museum mobile’s contribution to the events of the day is particularly directed at motorsports fans.

Audi Tradition and the museum staff have come up with an extensive program: a museum rally for children, special tours in the museum, and detailed explanations of the technical features of the twelve successive motorsports cars that will be retrieved from the hallowed halls for the occasion and brought to life for the public. That agenda item will take place at 10:30 and 2:30 on the Audi Piazza. The following vehicles will be presented:

> Audi 14/35 PS Type C “Alpensieger”, 1919

> NSU 501 T, 1928

> DKW UL 700 sidecar outfit, 1936

> Auto Union Grand Prix Type C racecar, 1937

> Auto Union Grand Prix Type D racecar, 1938

> DKW Hartmann Formula Junior racecar, 1961

> NSU/Wankel Spider racecar, 1966

> Audi 50 racecar, 1975

> Audi Sport quattro S1 E2 “Olympus”, 1985

> Audi R18 e-tron quattro, 2013

> Audi e-tron FE07, 2021

> Audi RS Q e-tron “Dakar”, 2022

App in the museum: Audi museum mobile in the Audi Tradition App

Anyone who is unable to experience motorsports highlights from Audi history live in Ingolstadt on May 15 will have the opportunity to see many of these automotive icons via the new Audi Tradition App – any time and from anywhere in the world. For example, it will provide 360-degree panoramic views, historical photos and films, and in some cases engine sounds.

In addition to exhibits from the Audi museum mobile’s permanent collection, users will also experience the current special exhibition focusing on the tradition brand NSU, “the fifth ring.” Also in the app: a link to the online shop and the Audi Tradition events calendar.

Like this: Like Loading...