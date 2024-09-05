A frustrating night on the Gold Coast saw Australia fall to a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in the first match of Round Three in their FIFA World Cup 2026™qualifying campaign.In a game that saw few clear-cut chances for either side, a cruel deflection off Harry Souttar in the 89th minute proved the difference, with Bahrain claiming the three points at Robina Stadium.In a cagey first half where goal-scoring chances were few and far between, Australia were in control of the game with 70% possession and 280 passes, but ultimately struggled to break down a resolute Bahrain defence. For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/australia-v-bahrain-match-report #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...