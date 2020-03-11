Honda rider Azroy Hakeem Anuar has succeeded in putting the Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team back in winning form in the SuperSports 600cc category.

Earlier on Sunday, the Norrodin brothers continued to dominate the proceedings in the SS600 qualifier despite stiff resistance from 2018 SuperSports 600cc champion, Ratthapong Wilairot. As expected, the closing minutes of the qualifying saw frantic changes at the top of the leaderboard with this season’s front runners vying for the coveted front row with the aid of the rear soft compound tyre.

Adam Norrodin sealed the pole position with a fastest lap of 2’09.402s. After a slow start in free practice, Ratthapong Wilairot popped up to claim P2 with 2’09.499s and relegated Ibrahim Norrodin’s best qualifying time of 2’09.706s, to P3.

After a strong showing in the first day of practice, the Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team looked have hit a snag when both Helmi Azman and Azroy Hakeem Anuar qualified sixth and seventh respectively.

However, the second row start was no deterrent for the two determined Honda riders who only needed a single lap to wade into the front group.

Adam Norrodin had the first half of the race firmly under control but crashed out from the lead on Lap 6.

Helmi Azman took full advantage of Adam’s crash to charge into the lead, with Azroy and Ahmad Afif Amran in tow. While the three were engrossed in their tussle for the lead, Ibrahim Norrodin caught up and turned the final lap into a four-way fight.

But there was no going past Azroy Hakeem Anuar who put up a commanding performance at the front to pick up his first SuperSports 600cc win with 21’53.229s. It would also be the first win for the Boon Siew Honda camp since Zaqhwan’s last victory in 2017.

Behind Azroy, Ahmad Afif Amran showed remarkable improvement when he clinched his first SS600 podium in second place with 21’53.288s. Ibrahim Norrodin pipped Helmi Azman to the last spot on the podium with 21’53.532s.

Helmi Azman and Soichiro Minamimoto rounded up the top five followed by Yusuke Nakamura in sixth. Adam Norrodin recovered from his crash and was seventh across the line in Race 1.

SuperSports 600cc debutants McKinley Kyle Paz and Troy Alberto put in creditable performances in their maiden race with both finishing within the top-10.

SS600: Top 5 Qualifying Results

1. Adam Norrodin (MAS) (Yamaha) 2’09.402s

2. Ratthapong Wilairot (THA) (Yamaha) 2’09.499s

3. Ibrahim Norrodin (MAS) (Yamaha) 2’09.706s

4. Ahmad Afif Amran (MAS) (Yamaha) 2’09.713s

5. Soichiro Minamimoto (JPN) (Yamaha) 2’09.975s

SS600: Top 5 Race 1 Results

1. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (MAS) (Honda) 21’53.229s

2. Ahmad Afif Amran (MAS) (Yamaha) 21’53.288s

3. Ibrahim Norrodin (MAS) (Yamaha) 21’53.532s

4. Helmi Azman (MAS) (Honda) 21’53.608s

5. Soichiro Minamimoto (JPN) (Yamaha) 22’05.142s