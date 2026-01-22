Muhammad Fakhrul Hakim Saufi and Navina Nagarajan made a splashing start to their Mixed Doubles pairing when they strolled past Muhammad Sahreezwan–Shaneesa Shahidi from Melaka in their Round of 64 encounter in the first-leg PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2026 in Perak.

After receiving a bye in the first round yesterday, 15-year-old Muhammad Fakhrul and 16-year-old Navina made sure of their first win in the competition in the duel that lasted just twenty minutes.

Muhammad Fakhrul and Navina, who were recently inducted into BAM’s Talent Identification (TID) programme, scratched the 15-8, 15-9 victory for a place in the Round of 32, where they will face Jayden Ho-How Yin Xuan tomorrow.

“The main strategy today was to control the pace of the game so that the opponents could not keep up. We focused on ensuring that every movement and decision on court was to put pressure on them,” said Muhammad Fakhrul, who had taken an age-group title in an International Badminton tournament in Surabaya last year.

Added Navina: “Every match-up is different, so we have to adjust our game by identifying the opponents’ weaknesses. We also have to maintain constant communication to ensure our play is well-organised and effective.”

The pair of 16-year-olds, Jayden from Selangor and Yin Xuan from Kuala Lumpur, confirmed their slot in the Round of 32 with a straight set victory over Loh Chee Kiat-Kaela Cha Pey Von 15-13, 15-12.

In the meantime, the top two seeds in the Mixed Doubles lived up to expectations for their first win in the tournament and their places in the next round.

No.1 pair Low Han Chen-Chan Wen Tse were 15-10, 15-11 winners over Tan Jun Qi-Low Hui Yein in 20 minutes, while second-seeded Loh Ziheng-Nicole Tan Pei En overcame Adam Danial Mohd Ishraf-Nuha Safia Mohd Ishraf 15-5, 15-6.

