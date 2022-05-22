Vietnam made it back-to-back men’s football title at the SEA Games when they edged Thailand 1-0 in the final that was earlier this evening at the My Dinh National Stadium.
A well-taken header from Manh Dung Nham off a cross from Tai Phan Tuan with eight minutes left on the clock separated the two sides as Vietnam successfully defended the title they won at the last edition in the Philippines.
In the meantime, Indonesia snatched the bronze medal at the biennial championship with a 4-3 win over Malaysia in the penalty shootout.
The score at the end of regulation was 1-1 with Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak (82nd) cancelling out Ronaldo Joybera’s earlier lead in the 69th minute for Indonesia.
SEA GAMES 2021
MEN’S FOOTBALL
RESULTS
FINAL: Thailand 0-1 Vietnam
3rd & 4th PLACING: Indonesia 1 (4) – 1 (3) Malaysia
ROLL OF HONOUR
GOLD: Vietnam
SILVER: Thailand
BRONZE: Indonesia
