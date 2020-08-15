It is back to training for the Vietnam Under-22 squad as they look to successfully defend the SEA Games title they won a year ago in the Philippines.

With Vietnam hosting the next biennial championship in 2021, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are leaving no stones unturned in forming a credible side on home soil.

And this time and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, national coach Park Hang-seo still managed to call up players for the second centralized training camp.

A preliminary list of 48 players has been shortlisted for submission to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training.

The second training camp will end on 28 August 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...