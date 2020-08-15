It is back to training for the Vietnam Under-22 squad as they look to successfully defend the SEA Games title they won a year ago in the Philippines.
With Vietnam hosting the next biennial championship in 2021, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are leaving no stones unturned in forming a credible side on home soil.
And this time and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, national coach Park Hang-seo still managed to call up players for the second centralized training camp.
A preliminary list of 48 players has been shortlisted for submission to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training.
The second training camp will end on 28 August 2020.