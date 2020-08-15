Rebellion Racing have claimed the team’s fourth consecutive overall pole position to take top spot ahead of tomorrow’s TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round 6 of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Season 8.

Below are the main headlines from this evening’s LMP1 qualifying session.

• Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato combine to average 1:59.577, the only LMP car to dip under the 2-minute mark

• Menezes sets scintillating overall fastest time of 1:59.342 on his 3rd flying lap, profiting from the high downforce set up on the No.1 Rebellion R13 Gibson

• Toyota Gazoo Racing will start 2nd and 3rd as No.8 TS050 HYBRID of Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley, with a combined time of 2:00.417, heads sister No.7 entry of Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi (2:01.070)

• WEC returnee, ByKolles Racing Team will start 4th, with Oliver Webb and Tom Dillman setting an average lap time of 2:01.907 in the No.4 Enso CLM/P1/01

Tomorrow’s 6-hour race will commence at 13h30 local time (Saturday 15 August).

Like this: Like Loading...