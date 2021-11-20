The two-day 2022 test has come to an end with Pecco and Ducati bringing their 2021 momentum into testing

Thanks to a time that was less than half a second away from the all-time Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto lap record, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) ended the two-day Official 2022 MotoGP™ Jerez Test top of the timesheets.

Pecco’s 1:36.872 saw the Italian beat Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) by 0.4s, with World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) third. However, the more telling tales of the test lie elsewhere, with every factory rolling out new parts for 2022.