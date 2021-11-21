Convexity continued to dominate on day 3 of the M32 World Championships. Despite some scattered rain drops, sailors welcomed a gusty 15-20 knots of breeze in Biscayne Bay. The conditions showed off the full potential of these catamarans.

Convexity, helmed by defending World Champion Don Wilson, finished in the top three in five out of six races today giving themselves a 25 point lead going into the final day tomorrow.

“We have a 25 point lead right now,” said Wilson. “That’s a big lead, but that’s also not that big of a lead with 11 boats. I mean you have two bad races and all the sudden you’re right there in the mix.” The team remains the favorite to defend their title, but will need to stay consistent tomorrow to close it out.

Catapult and Midtown did just enough today to hold on to their positions in second and third respectively, but Inga From Sweden could pose a threat. Today, helm Richard Goransson, who had struggled on the starting line earlier in the regatta, guided his team deftly through tight situations.

Inga From Sweden posted the second best performance on the day and it was enough to boost them into P4 overall, just 4 points off of the podium. The team is easily within reach of the podium with one day remaining in the regatta. Larry Phillips of team Midtown was acutely aware of Inga From Sweden right behind them in the standings.

“If we can make the podium, great! But, sometimes things happen and it doesn’t work out. It’s gonna come down to maybe the last race tomorrow,” said Phillips.

It remained tight amongst the teams in the midfield. After day 3, just six points separated positions 5 through 9. Jennifer Wilson on Convergence, with a terrific day, held the lead over that group. “It was a beautiful day,” said Wilson. “We’re a little lighter team weight-wise so we have a little disadvantage in the breeze so it’s nice to show that we’ve figured out how to sail the boats well anyways.”

Jennifer Wilson is the sister of Don Wilson, driver of Convexity. Don Wilson’s daughter Ava was responsible for the creation of team Convergence after she watched her dad sail the 2017 M32 World Championships in Marstrand and became interested in competing herself.

Ava Wilson is now an integral crew member on team Convergence. Jennifer insisted more women should give the boats a try. “There’s nothing gender-specific about driving these boats,” she said, “more women should come out and do it.”

The Wilson family and their teammates will need to stand their ground tomorrow because a few other teams are in hot pursuit; Team Bliksem was tied for points with Convergence and Surge, Pursuit, and Gravedigger were just a few points back.

The M32 class is known for fitting as many races as possible into the day. “I was really tired by the end of the day,” said Richard Goransson after the day’s six sporty races. But, even if fatigue had an impact on the teams’ performance towards the end of the day, no sailors would admit it to each other while gathered around the Bacardi bar, plates piled high with Cuban food. Tomorrow – the fourth and final day – promises to be another eventful day with six races on the docket.

