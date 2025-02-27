Aiming to reclaim the most coveted prize in the sport, neither will pull any punches in their quest to achieve it. They haven’t so far …

It’s a hot topic coming into 2025’s MotoGP™ season and already one of the sport’s biggest rivalries. They’ll be fighting in the same colours and with the same aim: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has a new teammate in Marc Marquez, who enters the lion’s den to try and clinch that seventh MotoGP title. We look back at some of the pair’s biggest clashes and battles ahead of a season that is set to define the rivalry and set it in concrete as one of the fiercest yet.

#5 – BURIRAM 2024: Dancing in the rain

Where better to kick start 2025 than at the circuit where there’s history to dig into? Despite hitting the front and looking in control in the wet of Buriram, Bagnaia wasn’t without company on Lap 9 when Marquez tackled him at the final corner and slithered through, only for Pecco to fight back. Always one of the strongest in retaliation during battles, the reigning and double World Champion had pressure from behind as they went into the second half of the Grand Prix. Trading paint again at Turn 12 on Lap 13, it was shaping up for yet another battle in 2024 between the two (more on that later) but a crash at Turn 8 ended things prematurely. We’ll have to wait for 2025…

#4 – LE MANS 2024: A last lap dash for P2

Back to a competitive level with the Gresini Ducati, Marquez was a firm fixture at the front from the start of last season. After a titanic opening four rounds, the fifth round came from Le Mans in France and a three-way shootout between Jorge Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez soon ensued. A tense last lap saw Bagnaia unable to pass Martin for victory, leaving him vulnerable to a Marquez attack in the final half a lap, something the #93 pounced on at Turn 7. Bundling through, it may have scuppered the pair’s victory hopes as Martin went on to win it… but it was a sign of intent that Marc was certainly back in contention.

#3 – ARAGON 2021: The battle of the season

It wasn’t all in 2024 between the two; think back to Aragon, 2021. There’s taking your maiden MotoGP win and then there’s taking your maiden MotoGP win after defending seven different attacks from Marc Marquez in three laps – and at a track he usually rules. That’s how Bagnaia joined the club of MotoGP winners. The start of something special, the first of many battles to come, and an instant classic.

#2 – PORTIMAO 2024: Clash of the Titans, part I

The second round of 2024 and Marc Marquez was already causing a stir into his Ducati era. Battling with Bagnaia for a top five in the closing stages, Marquez had left it late to charge up to the rear of the #1 Ducati rider. Going into Turn 5 with three laps remaining, he made his move and darted to the inside, only to run wide. Pecco got back under the eight-time World Champion and as the two lines converged, the two collided. We didn’t have to wait long for the first point of drama between the pair and it played out off-track too, as you can see in There Can Be Only One. It was deemed a racing incident. Neither of them agreed.

#1 – JEREZ 2024: Clash of the Titans, part II

So, following on from the Portimao collision, both were at it again a few weeks later at Jerez. Having made a blistering start, Bagnaia was in the prize seat but Marquez chipped away lap after lap. This culminated in the two being locked in combat going into the closing stages of the race for a true grandstand finish; with 5 to go, Marquez attacked into Turn 8 but Pecco, cool as ever, slid back through at Turn 9 and the two touched again. Going head-to-head, the #93 tried going around the outside at Turn 10 before settling back down. A lap later, Marc repeated the move but Pecco sliced back through and from that moment on, put the hammer down to take victory. The red sectors on that lap were scintillating. After tangling at Buriram in 2023, it was payback from the #1, denying Marquez a first Ducati win at home. – www.motogp.com

