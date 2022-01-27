The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has agreed to allow both Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei to compete in all international events.

The Association took into consideration the appeals made by both players as per official procedures before reaching the decision to release them from their respective contracts with the BAM according to mutually agreed terms and conditions.

This decision was conveyed to the Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Sabri Yaakob and the Patron of BAM, YABhg Datin Sri Muhaini Zainal Abidin by BAM President YBhg Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria today. The BAM would like to record sincere appreciation to the PM and Patron for their interest in the matter as well as their concerns.

Both players will be eligible to register for international tournaments with immediate effect.

The BAM would like to thank Zii Jia and Jin Wei for their dedication and commitment to the country and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.

