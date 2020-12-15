Following the successful hosting of the Mixed Team Championship last month, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has once again come up with an innovative competition – this time involving players from the national juniors.
The closed-door tournament will take place on December 16 to 18 using a format similar to the Mixed Team tournament.
Datuk Misbun Sidek, BAM’s Youth Development Director, stated that such competition is necessary for his chargers to continuously gauge their current level after undergoing training at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM) since July 2020.
“The evaluation that will be made here is important in that we need to see how the players have adapted to undergoing training at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and then training under quarantine since July,” said Datuk Misbun.
“I am satisfied with the level of discipline and the desire to perform among the players. But I also want to see their adaptability to the training modules which we have drawn up.”
A total of 13 events will be competed involving singles and doubles players for the boys’ and girls’ categories and where they will also be a competition in the mixed doubles.
Also included in this competition is the three-players division with the 15-point format in used for all.
The players involved in this tournament will be between the ages of 15-years-old and 18-years-old.
“The fitness level of these young players showed very good improvement and in turn, this will add to their confidence. Apart from that, I also want to see their resilience and technical as well as tactical abilities when they are under stress,” he added.
The 74 players involved will be divided into four groups – Junior Terminators, Junior Avengers, Junior Transformers and Junior Dominators.
BAM has taken the initiative to organize closed-door competitions after the Road to Tokyo (RTT) programme involving senior players having to undergo training during quarantine with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM).
LIST OF TEAMS AND PLAYERS
JUNIOR TERMINATORS
Ong Zhen Yi (CAPTAIN)
Muhammad Fazriq
Dylan Ooi
Muhammad Faiq Haziq
Kang Khai Xing
Kee Is Qian
Owen Low
Siti Nurshuhaini Azman
Oh Jia Qi
Ong Xin Yee
Adiyna Anuar
Shaneesa Shahidi
Lai Ting Cen
Muhammad Haikal Nazri
Jimmy Wong
Bryan Jeremy
Cheng Su Yin
Lee Xin Jie
JUNIOR AVENGERS
Jacky Kok (CAPTAIN)
V Poopathi
Eogene Ewe
Jan Jireh Lee
Yeow Chun Cher
Lee Yen Wei
Chee Hong Wei
Muhd Amzar Akbar
Myisha Mohd Khairul
Lim Shin
Chan Wen Tse
Siti Zulaikha Azmi
Noraqilah Maisarah
Beh Chun Meng
Liew Xun
Faris Amrin
Cheng Su Hui
Go Pei Kee
JUNIOR TRANSFORMERS
Justin Hoh (CAPTAIN)
Chua Kim Sheng
Anson Cheong
Hanz Haiqal
Low Han Chen
Aaron Tai
Kong Teck Joon
Lim Wei Hou
Khor Jing Wen
Joanne Ng
Lim Yi Wei
Chong Jie Yu
Tan Zhing Hui
Ng Wen Xi
Wan Arif Wan Junaidi
Choi Jian Sheng
Kok Jia Cheng
Valeree Siow
Odelia Wong
JUNIOR DOMINATORS
Ong Ken Yon (CAPTAIN)
Chia Jeng Hon
Adam Shazlan
Rex Hooi Shao Herng
Ferdinan Ramno
Lok Hong Quan
V Tamilarasukumar
Ayu Fu Sheng
Tan Zhing Yi
Loh Zhi Wei
Carmen Ting
Oo Shan Zi
Yeap Phoi Lin
Christine Lam
Goh Boon Zhe
Wong Vin Sean
Ooi Yi Hern
Low Yeen Yuan
Wong Lily