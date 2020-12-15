HCMC I Women’s FC won the Vietnam National Football Championship in commanding fashion when they thrashed Thai Nguyen by half a dozen goals in their penultimate tie.

A thumping 6-1 win over Thai Nguyen gave HCMC I Women’s FC the title with one match still to play.

Needing only one more point to lift the crown, HCMC I were in no compromising mood when striker Huynh Nhu powered in the lead in the 11th minute as Thai Nguyen then pulled a goal back with a 32nd minute penalty.

HCMC I then regained the lead with a Hoai Luong double (40th and 43rd minute) for them to take a 3-1 lead at the break.

Thai Nguyen failed to fend off the HCMC I onslaught into the second half as they went on to score three more goals for the well-deserved win.

