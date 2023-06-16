The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has named leading juniors, Eogene Ewe Eon and Ong Xin Yee, in the Malaysian team heading to the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7-16.

BAM today released the names of the 16 junior players selected for to represent Malaysia in the continental competition. The team event will take place from July 7-11 while the individual competition will be contested from July 12-16.

Eogene, runner-up in the German Junior Open earlier this year, is among the boys’ singles players listed for this assignment. The others are Jan Jireh Lee, Muhammad Faiq Haziq and Lok Hong Quan who is also listed for the doubles.

Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Low Han Chen, who reached the quarterfinals of the Bonn International and the Iran International Challenge this year, and teammates Aaron Tai Wei Qin and Kang Khai Xing, who won the Italian Junior this year, will shoulder the doubles challenge for the Malaysian team.

The trio of Xin Yee and Siti Zulaikha Azmi, winner and runners-up in the all-Malaysian Czech junior final late last year, along with the winner of the Italian Junior this year, Ung Yi Xing have been registered for the girls’ singles.

The target for the squad will be finalized once the draw is released.

DIRECTOR OF YOUTH DEVELOPMENT (SINGLES), DATUK DR MISBUN SIDEK

“Since the promotion of Justin Hoh (to the senior squad), Eogene has been the leading U-18 singles. He is our targeted talent alongside Jireh. From his showing in both tournaments and training, he excelled. Eogene’s advantage is his energy.

“Jireh showed his improvements against the 2022 World Junior champion, where he lost narrowly in a rubber-set battle. Technically & mentally, he is advanced for his age.

“Faiq, the youngest of the three, has the size and technical advantage. However, he still needs to improve his agility and speed.

“In the women’s sector, Xin Yee, who received early exposure at 16 in the last SEA Games, hasn’t been able to show her true abilities due to a lack of self-belief. This year, she has taken on a different approach to training, and I can see improvements in her confidence on court.

“A strong player like Siti Zulaikha is hard to find. She always gives her all during training. We are working on the confidence, technical & tactical aspects of her game.

“Yi Xing is an intelligent player. Though small in size, she has tactical intelligence in abundance. We are working on her fitness to sustain her gameplay.

“We are working on the Juniors’ overall tactical intelligence.”

DIRECTOR OF COACHING (DOUBLES), REXY MAINAKY

“I have discussed with coach Pang on the selection. We have two pairs with potential in Goonting-Han Chen & Aaron-Khai Xing.

“Both pairs have their advantages and weaknesses. Goonting-Han Chen is working on their understanding on court. Aaron-Khai Xing is working on sustaining their speed and their defence.

“We can see some improvements to their speed & power since sparring with the senior squad.

“On the women’s side, Carmen, for example, is a new addition to the doubles department. She is still adapting to her role. I want them to fight their hearts out with nothing to lose on court. We have a particular focus on improving their power & strength in training.

“This tournament will serve as preparation for the upcoming World Junior Championships.”

