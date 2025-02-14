Two-time bronze medalists Thailand fought tooth and nail to edge out Korea 3-2 in a pulsating quarterfinal clash at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 today, clinching victory in a dramatic final match.

With both teams deadlocked at 2-2, it all came down to a gripping women’s doubles decider between Thai sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Korea’s Jeong Na Eun/Lee Yeon Woo. In an electrifying contest that tested both skill and endurance, the Thai duo held their nerve, sealing a nail-biting 18-21, 21-13, 23-21 victory to propel Thailand into the semifinals.

Korea had drawn first blood through Lee Jong Min/Jeong Na Eun, who dominated Supak Jomkoh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-15, 21-16 in 42 minutes. But Thailand hit back, with Panitchapon Teeraratsakul battling past Lee Yun Gyu 17-21, 21-12, 21-11 to level the tie.

The momentum swung in Thailand’s favour when world No.6 Pornpawee Chochuwong outlasted Sim Yu Jin in a grueling 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 victory. But Korea refused to back down, as Jin Yong/Na Sung Seung stunned the higher-ranked Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 18-21, 21-8, 21-16 to force a decider.

The stage was set for a breathtaking finale, and the Aimsaard sisters delivered in an 84-minute war of attrition, showcasing relentless attacking play and rock-solid defense. Their 23-21 triumph in the deciding game secured Thailand’s spot in the semifinals, where they will face either Chinese Taipei or Indonesia.

In the other quarterfinal tie, 2017 champions Japan made light work of India, clinching a 3-0 victory to book their place in the last four.

Despite fielding a second-string squad, Japan displayed class and composure, proving too strong for India, whose campaign was derailed by HS Prannoy’s defeat in the men’s singles.

The opening match saw world No.12 Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito edge out Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto in a hard-fought three-game battle. The Indian pair showed resilience in the second game but ultimately fell 21-13, 17-21, 21-13 after 61 minutes.

World No.8 Tomoka Miyazaki, a former world junior champion, then took on Malvika Bansod and lived up to expectations, dispatching her 21-12, 21-19 to extend Japan’s lead.

With Japan up 2-0, the pressure was on Kenta Nishimoto to deliver the finishing blow, while India pinned their hopes on world No.31 HS Prannoy to keep their tournament dreams alive. The match went the distance, but Nishimoto proved the stronger player, clinching a 21-15, 15-21, 21-12 victory after 77 minutes to seal Japan’s semifinal spot.

Japan will face either China or Hong Kong China as they continue their quest for a second title.

