The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) intend to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2025 following the success of their hosting of the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Indonesia hosted the FIFA U17 World Cup at four stadiums around the country that saw Germany emerging as champions after beating France in the final.

“Thank you, Indonesia, for all our achievements as host of the FIFA U17 World Cup. Thanks to this success, the opportunity to nominate to host the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2025 and also the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2025 and 2029 is open,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

“Special thanks also to President Jokowi, who had encouraged all government agencies to be involved in making the FIFA U17 World Cup a success.”

