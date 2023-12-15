Banu-Yasmeen Shaikh from India bounced back to make the semifinals of the Women’s Doubles Combined Age 110+ & 80+ of the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 after beating Malaysia’s Lee Hoon Low-Winnie Thong here at the Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam today.

The tournament’s second-seeded pair took 23 minutes to demolish Hoon Low-Winnie 21-10, 21-12 in a Group B tie as they gear up for the semifinals tomorrow.

Banu-Shaikh were served with a surprise on the first day of competition when they had to taste defeat at the hands of Vera Choy and Gloria Chu from Hong Kong.

Vera-Gloria emerged as Group B winners of the Women’s Doubles Combined Age 110+ & 80+ with two wins from two matches after beating Hoon Low-Winnie 21-9, 21-9 yesterday.

Joining Vera-Gloria and Banu-Shaikh in the final four tomorrow are top seed Renu Chandrika De Silva Hettiarachchige-Lakshmi Punchihewa from Sri Lanka and Vidya Pahlaj Manghnani (United Arab Emirates)-Neera Pasricha (India).

In the meantime, in the Men’s Doubles Combined Age 80+, the top two seeds of the event faced little trouble to book their places in the semifinals tomorrow.

No. 1 ranked Alvent Yulianto Chandra-Fran Kurniawan from Indonesia notched a perfect record from Group A for two match wins after beating India’s Mahesh Waran Jayaraman-Mohankumar Ponnusamy from India today.

It took Chandra-Kurniawan just 18 minutes to record the 21-8, 21-7 victory to add to the 21-10, 21-11 win they recorded over Chuah Chin Hooi-Lim Chiow Teh from Malaysia yesterday.

Second-seeded Kenneth Fung Sin Kei-Ng Chor Kwan from Hong Kong confirmed their slot in the semifinals with a perfect record of two from two matches.

And today, Kenneth-Chor Kwan saw off the challenge of Niranjan Jothikumaran-Arunachallam Vieraiah from India 21-7, 21-16 to make sure of their passage.

Joining Chandra-Kurniawan and Kenneth-Chor Kwan in the next round are two pairs from India – Vijaykanna Degala-Uuday Tiruvanallur and Jayaraman-Ponnusamy.

