An action-packed event, WorldSBK Race 2 at Donington Park started with a red flag due to a crash involving Tom Sykes, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Loris Baz*.

After the restart, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team) battled fiercely with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) for the lead. Bautista eventually emerged victorious, securing a second feature race win at Donington Park.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) claimed his maiden WorldSBK podium with a strong third-place finish. Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) achieved his best result of the season, finishing in fourth place after a late fight with Rea and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who finished fifth and sixth respectively.

*Sykes was diagnosed with a thoracic injury, rib fractures on his right-hand side and a left ankle injury; he was transported to Queen’s Medical Centre for further assessment. Rinaldi was diagnosed with a mild concussion and a right ankle injury.

P1 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“If you had told me before coming here that we were going to finish first – second – first, I wouldn’t have believed it because we usually struggle at this track. Fortunately, my feeling with the bike was amazing, it was just like at the other tracks. In Race 2, the pace was amazing, really fast. Toprak was very strong. I thought that I could be a couple of tenths faster than him and I tried to escape in front, but he knew it, and he tried to not let me leave. But in the end, I was able to get some more tenths and get some advantage. I’m really happy with the feeling with the bike, with the weekend – let’s try to keep this feeling.”

P3 | Danilo Petrucci | Barni Spark Racing Team

“I’m so happy especially for my team and for myself. Just two rounds ago, in Barcelona, I said ‘this is tougher than I thought’. We did a good job. After the Superpole Race, I wasn’t feeling so good. I was quite far away in the middle part of Race 2 but then I found a really good rhythm. I was really fast in the flowing part but then, in the chicane and hairpin, I was not really good, and this is where you can pass other riders. It was difficult for me. I did not expect to reach my first podium today.”

WorldSBK Race 2 Results

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +2.650s

3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +7.936

4. Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +9.198s

5. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +9.506s

6. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +9.960s

WorldSBK Championship standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 357 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) 264 points

3. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) 175 points

