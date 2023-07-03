The “Coupe du Roi” has special value in this respect: It rewards the manufacturer that has delivered the best overall performance across all classes. “Thanks to our customers for this first-class team result,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “It was only due to the good individual results in the classes at different scoring times that we won this valuable award for the fourth time after 2014, 2015 and 2016.”

“For a long time, we even fought for victory with two cars. In the end, very little was missing. Congratulations to everyone involved on the strong performances in the overall and class rankings with which Audi made the hearts of many fans beat faster in a tough competition.”

Together with all its teams, Audi Sport customer racing left its mark on the 75th edition of the Spa 24 Hours: Two driver squads fought a thrilling battle for overall victory. And all six teams together scored so many points for the “Coupe du Roi” that Audi won the prestigious manufacturers trophy at the classic in the Ardennes for the fourth time.