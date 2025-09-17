Few days on the football calendar get fans’ pulses racing quite like transfer deadline day as clubs race against the clock to sign new players before the window closes. But how does it all work? To find out more, aleagues.com.au went behind the scenes as the deals were coming in.

It’s a question often asked by fans and pundits alike; “Why are they leaving it until the last day to sign players?!” The answer to that question isn’t always obvious.

For some clubs, it’s a game of cat and mouse as they battle to make the financials of a deal work; other clubs are forced into the market due to a player departure, while some are simply ready to pounce when the opportunity arises.

For more, please click on http://https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-transfer-deadline-day-contract-news-sydney-fc-wellington-phoenix/

