The provisional calendar for the 2026 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship is here, with six rounds set to deliver another action-packed season. True to its goal of showcasing women’s racing on the world stage, the Championship continues to rotate venues to reach new fans.

For 2026, two iconic circuits rejoin the schedule, returning to host WorldWCR after featuring in the inaugural season – adding fresh challenges for the riders and new stories for fans to follow.The season gets underway at the rollercoaster Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on the 27th-29th March, one of two returning venues on the calendar. After Portimao, the Championship heads to the historic TT Circuit Assen on the 17th-19th April. The visit to Hungary has an earlier date this season, across the 1st-3rd May, at the Balaton Park Circuit.

Then it’s time for a trip to Italy as the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” hosts WorldWCR again, which returns to the calendar for 2026, before Donington Park in the UK from the 10th-12th July. The season concludes at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto from the 16th-18th October.

An Official Test will take place at Portimao on the 23rd March, with two mandatory media days on the 21st and 22nd March at the same venue.

21st-22nd March: Mandatory Media Days with video and photoshoot.

23rd March: Official Test, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal

Round 1 – 27th-29th March: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal

Round 2 – 17th-19th April: TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands

Round 3 – 1st-3rd May: Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary

Round 4 – 12th-14th June: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy

Round 5 – 10th-12th July: Donington Park, UK

Round 6 – 16th-18th October: Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain*

*Subject to contract

