World Athletics and beIN MEDIA GROUP have agreed an exciting new deal for the broadcast of all World Athletics Series events, including the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships in Oregon and Budapest respectively, across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa in a two-year deal.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22, which gets under way on 15 July, is one of five events being broadcast on beIN SPORTS this year. Athletics fans won’t have to wait long for the first event of the agreement, with the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22 on 4-5 March.

“It’s exciting for us to reach a ground-breaking agreement with beIN Sports that will provide unprecedented coverage of our World Athletics Series events across the Middle East and North Africa over the next two years when we have ten major events in the schedule, including two World Athletics Championships,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“This will provide a feast of top-class athletics for beIN’s subscribers, across both linear and digital platforms, starting this week with the Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat. We’re confident that having our sport shown by the biggest broadcaster in the MENA region will boost our fanbase in this fast-developing part of the world.”

beIN SPORTS will broadcast coverage in Arabic and English with highlights and clips available on beINSPORTS.com and on beIN’s social media channels.

“We are delighted to welcome back World Athletics coverage to beIN SPORTS,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA. It’s another fantastic addition to our wide ranging and exciting broadcast rights portfolio in MENA. At beIN, we are always looking at ways in which we can deliver sports entertainment to the full spectrum of diverse fans across the MENA region and World Athletics adds another string to the bow of our world class offering to subscribers.”

The events that will be broadcast by beIN SPORTS include the World Race Walking Team Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Championships, World U20 Championships and World Half Marathon Championships in 2022, and the World Cross Country Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Relays, World Championships and World Road Running Championships in 2023.

