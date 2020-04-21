Red Bull Racing Esports Team’s newest recruit, Bence Bánki, won race two at the Slovakia Ring in tonight’s WTCR Esports series, while teammate Néstor Garcia finished in 15th and 19th.

During the first race, starting from sixth place, Bence battled his way up to fifth but collided with Tim Heinemann and was pushed down to eighth, where he finished the race. Néstor slipped a few positions during the race, finishing in 15th.

For race two, Bence pushed his way from third into second almost instantly and wasted no time hunting down race leader Martin Barna. Within the first three minutes of the race Bence took the lead which he held until the flag. Néstor struggled once again and crossed the line in 19th place.

Racing at his home circuit, Bence comments, “What a night it was! Race one was a bit tough but I knew I had the car underneath me to get the job done in race two. I had a fantastic start and passed Martin Barna on lap two. From that point, I didn’t look back! I’m so delighted I managed to win, especially on home soil. We worked hard last week, and I have to thank Nestor for his help. It wouldn’t have been possible without his feedback. Our first win together… but certainly not the last!”

Nestor Garcia adds, “I went into both races today feeling positive, in training Bence and I were quite fast. Unfortunately, in qualifying I didn’t manage to get a good slipstream which is really important, this had an impact on both of my races. My goal has been to avoid contact during the races, but it was not possible with tonight’s chaos in the middle of the pack. I want to congratulate Bence on the victory, he had a great pace and he deserves it.”

Round three will take place at the Ningbo Circuit in China on 4 May with the broadcast starting at 19:30CET.

WTCR Esports Round 2: Slovakia Ring Race One Results

1. Gergo Baldi – M1RA Esports

2. Moritz Löhner – Williams Esports

3. Adam Pinczes – Triple A Esports

4. Jakub Brezezinki – Williams Esports

5. Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports

7. Gianmarco Fiduci – Absolute Motorsport

8. Bence Bánki – Red Bull Racing

9. Esteban Guerrierri – All-Inkl.com Münnich

10. Martin Barna – Virtualdrivers by TX3

…

15. Nestor Garcia – Red Bull Racing

WTCR Esports Round 2: Slovakia Ring Race Two Results

1. Bence Bánki – Red Bull Racing

2. Martin Barna – Virtualdrivers by TX3

4. Moritz Löhner – Williams Esports

5. Jakub Brezezinki – Williams Esports

6. Gianmarco Fiduci – Absolute Motorsport

7. Jack Keithley – Williams Esports

8. Gergo Baldi – M1RA Esports

9. Adam Pinczes – Triple A Esports

10. Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports

…

19. Nestor Garcia – Red Bull Racing