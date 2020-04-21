Enduring partnership to focus on sport, sustainability and mobility of the future, on further education and training, and on fostering young talent

Toto Wolff: “With our involvement in Formula E, we have committed ourselves to raising the profile of future mobility and to driving forward the development of sustainable innovations”

Ian James: “We look forward to exploring these new opportunities with NEOM over the coming years”

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM: “We are always open to developing partnerships with organisations that understand that innovation is the key to creating a sustainable future”

Now several race weekends into its debut season in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team is pleased to announce a new Principal Partner in the shape of NEOM.

This long-term agreement offers opportunities for knowledge transfer and for further education and training in the NEOM region in the northwest of Saudi Arabia. The development of young racing drivers is also a key element.

The agreement provides for selected candidates from Saudi Arabia to be given the opportunity to work closely with the racing team and further qualify as engineers and software developers.

In parallel, the development programme for talented junior drivers is due to start in early 2021. The aim is to discover and bring on young talent who could make the step up to Formula E within the next few years.

NEOM branding will feature on both Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E cars and the team kit beginning at the next round of the all-electric championship.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM: “We are delighted to partner with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E-Team. We are always open to developing partnerships in which innovation is seen as the key to creating a sustainable future. We encourage everyone to think of NEOM as a living laboratory where they can experiment and develop new technologies in collaboration with us and others. We are excited to be working with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.”

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport: “We consider our involvement in motorsport as critical in pioneering innovation, and we look forward to developing this collaboration with our new partner NEOM. With our involvement in Formula E, we have committed ourselves to raising the profile of future mobility and to driving forward the development of sustainable innovations – both in terms of technology and also the mentoring of talented young people who will make a significant contribution in this regard.”

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM: “We have been highly impressed with the team culture and values during our discussions. This is a significant partnership that provides for collaboration between the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E-Team and NEOM within the global sporting landscape. In the short-term, we are excited about the prospect of supporting the team in the coming seasons and look forward to when we can host our first race in NEOM.”

Ian James, Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Principal: “Formula E is more than just an exciting form of motorsport. Within the very short time span of five years, the all-electric racing series has established itself as a pioneer for technological innovation, sustainability and electric mobility – all of which are central topics for our future. We look forward to exploring these new opportunities with NEOM over the coming years.”

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator for human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses, and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will be the home and workplace to more than a million residents from around the world. It will include towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues, and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity – all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

For further information visit www.neom.com