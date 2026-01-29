V.League 1 champions Nam Định FC became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Thursday as a 3-0 win over Lion City Sailors FC in Group B guaranteed their progress to the knockout rounds.

Shopee Star of the Match Nguyễn Xuân Son scored twice after Caio César had given the hosts a first half lead to ensure Mauro Jerónimo’s Nam Định side picked up their fourth win in a row in the region’s premier club competition and confirm their place in the last four.

Caio César put Nam Định in front with a curling effort from distance in the 35th minute at the Thiên Trường Stadium before Xuân Son capitalised on a defensive error to slot in his side’s second in the 61st minute.

Xuân Son then rolled in the third in stoppage time to claim his seventh goal in three matches and move clear at the top of the scoring charts as Nam Định progressed.

The win took Nam Định onto 12 points and means Jerónimo’s team can finish no lower than second in Group B with one round of matches remaining. Lion City Sailors sit in fourth and have been eliminated.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC took a huge stride towards the knockout rounds with a 3-0 win over Myanmar’s Shan United FC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor.

Bérgson da Silva scored twice in four second half minutes as JDT were made to wait by a stubborn Shan United defence before securing the points.

It took until the 65th minute for JDT to seize the lead having laid siege to the visitors’ goal, with Óscar Arribas claiming the opener at a corner.

Two minutes later Bérgson, who came on as a substitute in the second half, slid his first of the evening beyond goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo and four minutes later, the Brazilian headed in at a corner to seal a win that keeps Xisco Muñoz’s side in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

“It feels good, I feel very proud” said Bérgson, who was named the Shopee Star of the Match after scoring his fifth goal in this year’s competition. “Sometimes in a match, you feel very anxious. Lucky we did well in the second half and I scored two goals. I’m very happy.

“I think we have a very good chance (in the tournament) because we have a good squad and we can rotate our important players. Our expectation is very high.”

The result moves JDT onto 10 points ahead of their final Group B meeting with Nam Định in Vietnam on February 5. A draw will be enough for JDT to advance while a win would see the Malaysian club top the standings.

Today’s Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) v Shan United FC (MYA) – Bérgson da Silva (#9), Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Nam Định FC (VIE) v Lion City Sailors FC (SIN) – Nguyễn Xuân Son (#14), Nam Định FC

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Matchday 5 begins next week on February 4 and 5:

DATE MATCH # GROUP MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF

(TIME) KICK-OFF (GMT) Feb 4 25 A BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) v DH CEBU FC (PHI) Buriram Stadium, Buriram 19:30 12:30 26 A SELANGOR FC (MAS) v BG PATHUM UNITED FC (THA) MBPJ Stadium, Selangor 20:30 12:30 27 A CÔNG AN HÀ NỘI FC (VIE) v TAMPINES ROVERS FC (SIN) Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi 19:30 12:30 Feb 5 28 B BANGKOK UNITED FC (THA) v SHAN UNITED FC (MYA) Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani 19:30 12:30 29 B NAM ÐĮNH FC (VIE) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Thien Truong Stadium, Ninh Binh 19:30 12:30 30 B LION CITY SAILORS FC (SIN) v PKR SVAY RIENG FC (CAM) Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 20:30 12:30

