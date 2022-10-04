World Athletics will present an award for the best athletics photograph of the year as part of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

This year’s standouts in athletics will be celebrated over the next couple of months. The launch of the Photograph of the Year Award will be followed by announcements for the Fair Play Award finalists (6 Oct), Women’s and Men’s World Athlete of the Year nominees (12-13 Oct), and Rising Star Award nominees (25-26 Oct).

In total, 10 awards will be celebrated on World Athletics social media platforms in November and December.

Any professional photographer who has attended an athletics event in 2022 can take part in the World Athletics Photograph of the Year.

Photographers are requested to submit one photograph by email to waphotoaward@worldathletics. org and include a caption, the date the photograph was taken and the image’s technical information.

Entries should be no larger than 5MB and must be received by midday Monaco time on Tuesday 1 November.

A panel of experts will judge the photos and will select the top 25 entries, which will form part of a digital exhibition.

From that shortlist, the panel will then select the top three images. The finalists and the digital exhibition will be revealed on 23 November and the winner will be announced via World Athletics social media platforms on 3 December.

The panellists are:

Dame Valerie Adams – New Zealand’s two-time Olympic shot put champion and winner of four world indoor titles and four world outdoor gold medals. A World Athletics Council Member and World Athletics Athletes’ Commission Deputy Chairperson.

Raquel Cavaco Nunes – World Athletics Photo Commissioner since 2013, worked as Athletics Venue Manager at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ivo Gonzalez – sports photographer with 25 years’ experience of covering major events, including six Olympic Games and seven FIFA World Cups. Project Director for Photo Operations at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Renaud Lavillenie – France’s 2012 Olympic pole vault champion and former world record-holder who has also won three world indoor titles and multiple world outdoor medals. A World Athletics Council Member and World Athletics Athletes’ Commission Chairperson.

Pascal Rondeau – experienced photographer who has covered eight Summer Olympic Games and all major sports events. Venue Photo Manager for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Full contest rules

