An award for the best athletics photograph of the year will once again be presented as part of the World Athletics Awards 2025.

Any professional photographer who has attended an athletics event in 2025 can take part in the World Athletics Photograph of the Year.

Photographers are requested to submit one photograph via the online form and include a caption, the date the photograph was taken, the image’s technical information and a short photographer bio (no more than 50 words). Entries should be no larger than 5MB and must be received by 11:59pm Monaco time on 31 October.

A panel will judge the photos and will select the top 10 entries. From that shortlist, the panel will then select the top three images. The finalists will be revealed on 13 November and the winner will be announced via World Athletics social media platforms at the end of November.

Full contest rules

The panellists are:

Christel El Saneh

El Saneh is the digital creative manager at World Athletics, managing photography and visual content across digital platforms. She joined World Athletics in 2021 and covered the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a photographer. The long jumper has spent most of her life in athletics and her journey has included forming part of the IOC Young Leader and Young Reporters programmes.

Pascal Rondeau

Rondeau started his sports photography career in London for the prestigious Allsport photography agency. He then led the photo department of L’Equipe newspaper in Paris. Over the past 30 years, he has covered eight Summer Olympic Games and a range of other major sports events. He was appointed Venue Photo Manager at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Photo Chief at Paris 2024.

Sally Pearson

During her highly successful career, Pearson won two world 100m hurdles titles, in Daegu in 2011 and in London in 2017, as well as Olympic gold in 2012, Olympic silver in 2008 and world silver in 2013. At the time, her 12.28 in Daegu placed her fourth on the world all-time list. Indoors, she secured the world 60m hurdles title in 2012 and silver in 2014. She more recently attended the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 as a World Athletics ambassador.

Christian Taylor

The recently retired US athlete was the most consistent triple jumper of his generation. He won his first world title at the age of 21, then went on to win three more. He earned Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, while his triple jump PB of 18.21m ranks him second on the world all-time list. A multi-talented athlete, Taylor also excelled at the long jump and 400m. Like Pearson, he was a World Athletics ambassador for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

