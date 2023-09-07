Big names and home favorites Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen advance directly to the quarter-finals. The two-time Kings (Utrecht 2023, Doha 2022) also prevail and advance directly to the quarter-finals.

In the women’s singles, the German team of Karla Borger and Sandra Ittlinger took first place in Pool A and went straight into the quarter-finals.

The Czech-German team combination of Markéta Sluková-Nausch (CZE) and Julia Sude also came out on top in Pool B and can therefore play directly in the quarter-finals.

World number 6 Katja Stam (NED) and Raisa Schoon (NED) win the golden ball as well and thus make the quarter-finals perfect.

