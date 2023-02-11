Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) had two 2023 Honda machines on his side of the garage and ended the day in P17 – just under half a second from 12th place Marquez – with fellow new HRC star Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) having a similar setup in his box. The 2022 Valencia GP winner ended the opening day in P18, with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in P22 having tested two different chassis and two new engines. The focus for the Japanese star today was to get a good feeling on the bike again having suffered with his hand injury for the latter months of 2022.