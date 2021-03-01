BG Pathum opened up a 19-point lead at the top of the 2020/21 Toyota Thai League 1 as Buriram United continued to be locked in the battle for the second spot with Port FC on the weekend.

Runaway leader BG Pathum once again displayed their champions’ material when they thumped Samut Prakan FC 6-0 on the road to strengthen their position at the top of the standings with seven matches to go to the end of the season.

But Samut were not over-awed by having to take on the current leader as they restrict BG Pathum to just one goal in the first half off Victor Cardozo’s late, late strike.

However, Diogo Luis Santo’s goal just six minutes after the restart would open the floodgates for BG Pathum.

Luis Santo completed his hattrick with two more goals (56th minute penalty and 82nd) as Cardozo grabbed a double with his second late in the 90th minute and Santipharp Channgom (74th) in between.

The win saw BG Pathum amassing 63 points from 23 matches played – 19 points ahead of second-placed Buriram who this week smashed Nakhon Ratchasima 3-0.

Following a first-half deadlock, Buriram finally opened the cagey Nakhon defence to score through Pansa Hemviboon (51st minute), Samuel’s penalty in the 56th minute and then Maicon’s 76th minute effort.

Third-placed Port FC were also winners on the weekend when they beat Rayong FC 3-1.

A goal each from Siwakorn Chakkuprasart (6th minute) and Sergio Suarez (37th) gave Port a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

And while Mehti Sarakham managed to pull a goal back for Rayong in the 57th minute, there was no denying Port the full points when Suarez finished off a penalty seven minutes to the end.

The win saw Port remaining in third with the same 44 points as second-placed Buriram.

2020/21 TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Buriram United beat Nakhon Ratchasima

Ratchaburi drew with Chiangrai United 1-1

Muang Thong United beat Trat FC 3-2

Police Tero drew with Prachuap 1-1

Chonburi beat Suphanburi 4-1

Port FC beat Rayong FC 3-1

Bangkok United beat Sukhothai 1-0

BG Pathum beat Samut Prakan City 6-0

