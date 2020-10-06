BG Bundit Asia scored the biggest win of the Futsal Thai Women’s League 2020 this week when they smashed Kongsomboon 16-3 in the game that was played at the Thammasart University.

Former Thai international Orathai Srimanee fired in a personal best with four goals (10th, 12th, 32nd and 32nd minute) as Uraiporn Yongul struck a hattrick (13th, 29th and 29th).

The other goals for BG Bundit Asia were scored by Saengrawee Meekhum (9th and 35th minute), Kunyanut Chethabutr (5th), Chaninart Maneechotesawad (15th), Jiraprapa Nimrattanasing (16th), Orapin Waenngern (36th) and Tamonwan Raksapakdee (39th).

The goals for Kongsomboon were scored by Matchima Kongtip (4th minute), Iasariyawan Kongtip (19th) and Wannipa Kongtip (37th).

Bangkok were also big winners on the day when they pummelled Thonburi University 11-0 – off hattricks from Sawitree Mhamyalee (10th, 25th and 35th) and Patchraporn Srimuang (28th, 37th and 38th).

The other goals for Bangkok were scored by Janejira Boobpha (1st and 3th minute), Triratchada Boonplod (11th), Chachawal Rodthong (15th) and Thaneekarn Daengda (34th).

FUTSAL THAI WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

Rajjaphat Kampaengpetch beat PTT Bluewave Chonburi Women FC 6-3

Uthaithani KBK FC beat Kasem Bundit FC 2-1

BG Bundit Asia beat Kongsomboon 16-3

Bangkok beat Thonburi University 11-0

