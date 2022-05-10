Thailand and Myanmar were big winners in Group B of the SEA Games women’s football event tonight as they ran out 3-0 winners over Singapore and Laos respectively at the Cam Pha Stadium.

Five-time winners Thailand snagged all three goals in the first half, off Kanyanat Chetthabutr in the seventh minute, Nutwadee Pram-Nak (17th) and Chatchawan Rodthong (36th).

On the other hand, Myanmar had to work hard for their first goal of the game in the 28th minute through Theingi Tun Win before scoring twice more off a double from Khin Marlar Tun (57th and 67th).

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP B

RESULTS

Thailand 3-0 Singapore

Myanmar 3-0 Laos

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

#SEAG2021

