Marc Marquez led the way of the riders who now had wet tyres on, as Binder and co. were producing God-like skills to keep their machines on the road. With two laps to go, Binder was 31 seconds ahead of Marquez but at Turn 1, the number 93 crashed unhurt.

Up front, Binder was 11 seconds clear of Aleix Espargaro as the Spaniard had Lecuona, Rossi and Marini all right behind him in the battle for the podium. The track was now fully wet and somehow, most of the riders who had gambled to stay out were keeping it upright. Where were the riders on wet tyres?

Well, starting the last lap, Bagnaia was eighth. Binder had a commanding lead but it was as far from comfortable as you could get, the riders having to use every ounce of talent to keep it on the road.