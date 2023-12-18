Becamex Binh Duong have taken the lead at the top of the 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1 following their close 3-2 win over Nam Dinh at the end of the sixth match day.

In the match that was played at the Go Dau Stadium, head coach Le Huynh Duc had a late goal from Vietnam international striker Nguyen Tien Linh to thank when he nailed the winner with ten minutes remaining on the clock.

Following a first-half deadlock, it was Nam Dinh who took the lead through Tran Van Kien in the 55th minute before Binh Duong then equalised just a minute later through Vo Hoang Minh Khoa.

An own goal from Nam Dinh’s Van Kien in the 62nd minute gave the 2-1 advantage to Binh Duong as the visitors then pulled level through Rafaelson just three minutes later.

However, there was no stopping Binh Duong from winning the three points and their place at the top of the standings when Tien Linh drilled home the 80th minute winner.

The full points gave Binh Duong 13 points from six matches as Nam Dinh conceded their first defeat of the season to stay second with the same number of points.

In the meantime, Thanh Hoa FC stayed third in the standings following their drab 1-1 home draw against Ho Chi Minh City FC at the Thanh Hoa Stadium.

Thanh Hoa struggled for a long period before they were able to score the opener through Rimario’s 77th minute penalty as striker Ho Tuan Tai then equalised for HCMC five minutes later.

Elsewhere, Cong An Hanoi drew 0-0 against Quang Nam, Hanoi FC overcame Viettel 2-0, Song Lam Nghe An edged Hoang Anh Gia Lai 1-0, Binh Dinh blasted Hong Linh Ha Tinh 4-0 while Hai Phong beat Khanh Hoa 3-1.

