PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 02: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 02, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Chinese Taipei’s rising star Kevin Yu displayed poise and patience to remain in title contention at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday for tied fourth place.

Yu birdied the final hole in his third round at PGA National Resort (The Champion) for his only second gain of the day, which left him on 10-under and three back of co-leaders, Ireland’s Shane Lowry (66), England’s David Skinns (66) and American Austin Eckroat (68), as he chases a maiden PGA TOUR victory.

Compatriot C.T. Pan overcame a double bogey to also card a 70 and lie on 9-under as he continued his fine form following a T3 in Mexico last weekend while Korea’s K.H. Lee returned a 70 for tied 11th on 8-under.

The 25-year-old Yu knows his putter will need to get hot on Sunday if he is to challenge the leaders for his career breakthrough. Although he hit 15 greens in regulation, he failed to capitalise on several opportunities, taking 33 putts despite starting strongly with a 60-foot birdie conversion on the fifth.

“It was a solid day today. Obviously I didn’t make a lot of putts. Just hitting the ball pretty nicely. I just missed a lot of putts,” said Yu, who dropped his lone bogey on the 14th before making a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

“I’ll work on my putting right now and hopefully get it going tomorrow.”

He is driven by the prospect of securing a coveted spot at next week’s Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, after qualifying for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational through the Aon Swing 5 after notching two top-10s in January.

“Paying attention a little bit. Out there not thinking that much, just trying to play my golf, but that’s a thing that I’ve been keeping an eye on. Hopefully, have a good result tomorrow heading into next week,” said Yu, who enjoyed a stellar amateur career at Arizona State University before turning professional.

Korea’s Tom Kim posted a score of 70, placing him at T26, while Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim dropped to T48 and T63, respectively, after rounds of 71 and 75.

Lowry, who finished top-5 in his last two starts at the event, is seeking his third PGA TOUR victory following wins at the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 2019 Open Championship.

“Even though the scoring is pretty good this year, I like playing tough golf,” said Lowry. “I like it when everything is on the line a lot out there. You’re standing there over a lot of shots on this golf course, a lot that mean a lot, as in one bad swing can lead to a big number. I feel like I just know how to play the golf course. I feel like I’ve figured it out.”

2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

(9th of 36 FedExCup Regular Season events)

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida                    February 29 – March 3, 2024                FedExCup points: 500 (winner)

PGA National Resort (The Champion)     Par/Yards: 35-36 – 71/7,147                 Purse: $9,000,000/$1,620,000

 

Third-Round Notes – Saturday, March 2, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a high of 80. Wind from the SE at 10-20 mph.

Third-Round Leaderboard

Pos.                   Player                          R1           R2           R3           Total

T1                      Shane Lowry               67            67            66            200 (-13)

T1                      David Skinns               65            69            66            200 (-13)

T1                      Austin Eckroat            65            67            68            200 (-13)

T4                      Jacob Bridgeman.      70           68            65            203 (-10)

T4                      Min Woo Lee              67            70            66            203 (-10) – Transcript Attached

T4                      Martin Laird               68            69            66            203 (-10)

T4                      Kevin Yu                      66            67            70            203 (-10)

T4                      Victor Perez                67            66            70            203 (-10)

Other Scores

T58                    Ryan Fox                     69            68            74            211 (-2)

