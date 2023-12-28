Largest ever contribution at a BMW Championship in the Chicago area

$50 million raised by the playoff tournament since 2007

BMW Championship named “PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year” for the fifth time in 2023

The 2023 BMW Championship raised a record total for the Evans Scholars Foundation of tournament organiser Western Golf Association. The prestigious golf tournament held at Olympia Fields Country Club in August of this year raised $5.5 million to fund full college scholarships for deserving caddies – the largest ever amount raised for a BMW Championship held in the Chicago area.

The BMW Championship has now contributed $50 million to the Foundation since 2007, helping award full tuition and housing college scholarships to more than 3,300 caddies during that time.

“The BMW Group is much more than an automobile manufacturer. With about 150,000 employees from 110 nations worldwide, we are an integral part of global society, and as such we are also involved away from our offices and factory gates. One of these commitments is our long-standing support of the Evans Scholars Foundation,” said Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Human Resources and Real Estate.

This year alone, a record 1,130 caddies are enrolled as Evans Scholars at 24 leading US universities nationwide. “We are very proud to be able to contribute to a successful future for so many young students through the BMW Championship. These are exactly the kind of initiatives that we as a company promote to create opportunities for young people to reach their full potential,” said Horstmeier, who, during the 2023 BMW Championship, visited the Evans Scholarship House at Northwestern University in Chicago and spoke to Evans Scholars.

Viktor Hovland (NOR) won the 2023 BMW Championship with a sensational final round, firing a course-record 61, in front of around 120,000 passionate spectators during the tournament week. All of them also supported the Evans Scholars Foundation – all proceeds from the tournament are donated to the foundation.

“Everyone who came out to watch these incredible players compete played a direct role in helping hard-working young people get to college,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “We can’t say enough about the passion of the Chicago-area golf fans, as well as the unwavering support of our partners at BMW, Olympia Fields Country Club and the PGA TOUR.”

The BMW Championship was not only a resounding success for the Evans Scholars Foundation. The penultimate playoff event was, along with the WM Phoenix Open, named “PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year”.

This is the fifth time after 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 that the BMW Championship has received this award from the most important golf tour in the world. In particular, the PGA TOUR acknowledged the premium experience for fans and players, as well as the commitment of title partner BMW, the tournament organisers, and the volunteers.

The 2023 BMW Championship also earned the award in the “Best On-Site Staging” category for the fourth time – a record. This award recognises the best overall on-site presentation, which includes the setup for many constituents such as players, caddies, media, competitions and rules, volunteers, tournament operations, security, first aid, and the structural build-out.

Next year the BMW Championship will be held at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver for the first time, from 20th to 25th August 2024.

