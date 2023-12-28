The prestigious Malaysian Open, one of the oldest National Opens and highly acclaimed events in the region, sensationally returns to the Asian Tour schedule next year.

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) proudly announced today it has sealed a three-year title sponsorship agreement with IRS Prima Holding Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based

Property Development company, as the event’s title sponsor.

The IRS Prima Malaysian Open will be staged at The Mines Resort & Golf Club from February 15-18, 2024.

MGA also revealed Fairway Inspired Sdn Bhd (FISB) will be the event promoter and will

manage all related matters. This partnership has paved the way for the tournament to be

held again after a four-year hiatus.

Inaugurated over 60 years ago, the event is once again set to thrill Malaysia’s thriving

golfing community as the season-opener on the Asian Tour that will offer attractive prize

purse of US$1million.

MGA President, Admiral Tan Sri Dato’ Setia Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor (R) said today: “We

had been discussing the possibility of collaborating with IRS Prima Holding for the past

few months. Today, MGA is thrilled to announce IRS Prima Holding Sdn Bhd will be the

title sponsor of our most celebrated tournament. Its history and tradition are

incomparable in this part of the world, and we are delighted the story of the Malaysian

Open will live on.”

Tan Sri Anwar added that Malaysian golfers, professionals and amateurs, would be

provided playing slots. “Our golfers will benefit extensively from this opportunity and

experience of competing against the best on the Asian Tour. We hope to see our players

rise and deliver their best performances and even challenge for the top spots.”

Group CEO of IRS Prima Holding Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Yusuf bin Abdul Rahman said the

company is excited at being the title sponsor for such a prestigious international

competition.

“We are honoured to have been given the chance to support this event.

Everyone in our organisation is eager and looking forward to the IRS Prima Malaysian

Open next year. We will provide all the support and assistance to MGA and FISB to

ensure the tournament is an enormous success. We hope to see the fans come out in

full force to cheer the players including our local golfers.”

Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO, Cho Minn Thant, is also elated that one of the region’s

longest-running events is back on the tour schedule. “The Asian Tour has a decades-long relationship with the Malaysian Open and so we are overjoyed to see it return to our

schedule.

“Importantly, it fills the prime position as our first event of the season, something truly

deserving for one of the region’s most prestigious National Opens.

“We are extremely grateful to IRS Prima Holding Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian Golf

Association and The Mines Resort & Golf Club for making this possible.”

The last time the Malaysian Open was held at The Mines was in 2003, when it was won

by Arjun Atwal of India.

American Trevor Simsby claimed the most recent Malaysian Open when he raised the

trophy back in March of 2020.

That proved to be the last tournament played in the Asian Tour for nearly two years as the COVID-19 pandemic struck shortly after, making the return of the Malaysian Open in 2024 all the more significant.

