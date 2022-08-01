The popular Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia will welcome a new title sponsor in BNI (Bank Negara Indonesia) when it returns to the Asian Development Tour (ADT) schedule for its seventh edition later this month.

The highly-rated event will take place from August 24 to 27 at Damai Indah Golf, BSD course, the same venue where reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Joohyung Kim from Korea sensationally overcame a five-shot deficit to lift the trophy in 2019.

Boasting a prize purse of US$110,000, the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament is the richest ADT event in Indonesia and one of the most lucrative events on the secondary circuit of the Asian Tour.

Budiarsa Sastrawinata, Managing Director of the Ciputra Group, hailed the return of the event: “We’re excited to announce the return of the tournament for the seventh year on the ADT this year with BNI as our new title sponsor. We hope to continue doing our utmost best in supporting the development of golf not only in Indonesia but across Asia through staging of the event.”

Royke Tumilaar, President Director of BNI, also lauded the event:”BNI is honored to be the title sponsor for the CiputraGolfpreneur Tournament. We believe it will offer a strong platform for aspiring professionals to further excel in the game.”

Unho Park, Director of Tour & Player Affairs, Asian Tour, said: “On behalf of the Asian Development Tour and our membership, we would like to welcome BNI as the new title sponsor of the CiputraGolfpreneur Tournament, an event which has grown in popularity since 2014.

“We would also like to thank the Ciputra Golfpreneur Foundation for their unwavering support over the years. Their vision and support will go a long way in promoting the game of golf in Asia.We look forward to another successful staging of the event this year.”

Co-sanctioned by the ADT and the Professional Golf Tour of Indonesia, the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament 2022 will be the 10th leg of the current ADT season and the fourth straight event to be played in Indonesia this year.

Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the tournament has welcomed many worthy champions, namely Joohyung Kim (2019), Miguel Carballo of Argentina (2018), Masuru Takahashi of Japan (2017), Oscar Zetterwall of Sweden (2016), Michael Tran of Vietnam (2015) and James Byrne of Scotland (2014).

Indonesia’s Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra, who burst onto the scene when he won his debut event as a professional golfer on home soil in June at the ADT’s OB Golf Invitational, will start as one of the fans’ favourites having enjoyed a top-10 finish in the event as an amateur in 2019.

Chen Guxin, who became the first player from China to win on the ADT at the Blue Canyon Classic in May, leads the current Order of Merit with Thailand’s Chanat Sakulpholphaisan and Sarun Sirithon trailing in second and third places respectively.

The Boonchu Ruangkit Championship, won by Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert in January 2020, is counted on the current ADT season having been played before the COVID-19 pandemic suspension.

The ADT is set to feature at least 15 tournaments this season. More updates will be communicated in due course.

